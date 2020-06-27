Storm hits the city

A fallen tree damaged cars on Queen's Park West, opposite Queen's Royal College. Photo by Rachel Lee Young

Port of Spain residents have reported roofs blown off, shattered windows and fallen trees after heavy rain over the past nine hours.

Councillor Nicole Young told Newsday a disaster management unit was responding to multiple reports of damage to homes in Belmont.

Electricity is also reportedly down in some areas, including parts of Morvant.

A tree fell across the road at Queen's Park East, disrupting traffic. Another fell at Queen’s Park West, opposite Queen’s Royal College, damaging two cars.

Trees also fell on the road into St Ann's.

The Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert on Saturday morning for Trinidad and to a lesser extent Tobago.

It advised the public to expect occasional thunderstorms and gusts of wind in excess of 75kph.