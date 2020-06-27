PNM seeks new nominations for PoS South

Cleopatra Borel who had been selected by the PNM as the candidate for Port of Spain South may be changed due to her dual citizenship. - SUREASH CHOLAI

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings on Saturday gave the assurance that issues concerning Port of Spain South candidate Cleopatra Borel's dual citizenship are being dealt with. He also said claims over alleged remarks made by D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Ancil Antoine at a meeting last week have been dealt with.

Cummings said Antoine remains the PNM candidate for that constituency.

Cummings said, "PoS has been asked to submit new nominations and these persons will be screened on Thursday (July 2). While new nominees will be screened for Port of Spain South, Sunday Newsday asked if Borel would not still be considered as a candidate, if she gives up her US citizenship.

Cummings explained,"That will be a matter for the screening committee to consider if that situation is presented by the new deadline." PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte, who had his own challenges with dual citizenship prior to his ministerial appointment in 2017, suggested "a more rigorous sign off on questions and answers process, probably could be looked at."

Le Hunte said that in a number of cases "there is no malice on behalf of the particular candidate but there is more a process of ignorance." Against that background, Le Hunte said. 'Therefore, a more specific guided process would assist for clarity on both sides."

Le Hunte said the situation involving his dual citizenship was a case of ignorance. He added that had he known about it at that time, the matter could have been quickly rectified. Le Hunte's initial appointment in August 2017 as public utilities minister was revoked when it was discovered he also had Ghanaian citizenship.

He explained that a person who is choosing to enter public life is making a plethora of decisions and sometimes smaller details may be forgotten. Le Hunte added, "In my case, it was a very easy thing to rectify." After giving up his Ghanaian citizenship, Le Hunte was appointed minister in September 2017. He resigned as minister in May, citing "professional conflict on policy positions" over his decision. Le Hunte said he maintains a good relationship with the Prime Minister.

On D'Abadie/O'Meara, Cummings said the screening committee met with that constituency's PNM executive. "They have expressed confidence in the candidate (Antoine) and are moving full speed ahead with election preparation.

Cummings also said the party has no information which suggests that PNM Toco/Sangre Grande Roger Munro is either a political unknown in the key marginal constituency or there are issues over his suitability to be a candidate.

"He is doing quite well."