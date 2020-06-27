Moonilal: Legal letter from me on PM's desk

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal at his constituency office in Debe. - Marvin Hamilton

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said he has written to the Prime Minister indicating that he will be taking legal action against him.

He was speaking while piloting a motion of censure against Speaker of the House Bridgid Annisette-George.

The motion was in relation to his attempt on April 27 to move a definite matter of urgent public importance on the alleged sale of fuel to Venezuela involving Paria Fuel Trading, in contravention of international sanctions. The motion also included a reference to the April 28 letter he wrote to US Ambassador Joseph Mondello on the issue.

Moonilal said he was condemned in different circles over the letter.

"It is okay. I am thick-skinned. You can tell me almost anything you want.

"And if you say it outside (the Parliament), as the member for Diego Martin West (the Prime Minister) will discover this afternoon, a letter is on his desk in which I am also taking legal action against him on a matter.

"I don't care if you say anything about me. I have recourse. You can say anything about me. I will take on any one of them (pointing to the Government bench) any day, any time, any place."

Moonilal did not say what was in his legal letter to Dr Rowley, and Rowley in his contribution to the motion made no reference to the letter.