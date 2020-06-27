20 families in San Juan/Laventille affected by freak storm

SOME 15 to 20 families on the San Juan/Laventille municipality have been affected by the freak storm that took place on Saturday morning.

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation chairman Anthony Roberts, on Saturday morning, said he and his team are out assessing and assisting in rectifying some of the damage. Roberts said affected areas included Las Alturas, Morvant, Bagatelle Road, San Juan and "various parts of Morvant and Laventille."

The adverse weather saw trees uprooted in the municipality and in other areas as well. Roberts said like in other areas some of his burgesses had their roofs blown off by the gusty winds.