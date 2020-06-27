2 more cruise workers test positive for covid19

Two more cruise ship workers have tested positive for covid19, which increases the total number of cases for TT to 126, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced this morning.

The number of cases from the ship, which had an estimated 300 workers, is now nine. All of the patients are receiving treatment at Caura Hospital.

The cruise ship remains docked at the Port of Spain waterfront where testing has been ongoing.

TT's total number of deaths remains eight, with 109 people discharged.