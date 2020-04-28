Young: No issues with Barbados

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

National Security Minister Stuart Young says he has “no issue” with the Barbados government. He was responding to a question asked by Newsday during the Health Ministry’s daily virtual press briefing on the covid19 pandemic on Monday.

Last week, Young said TT citizens oversees were using “a particular Caricom country” as “a jumping point” to enter TT while its borders are closed. He did not name the country.

Barbados’s Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry responded that it was “deeply disturbed” by Young’s statement, as a group of 33 TT nationals recently returned from Barbados.

But on Monday Young said, “We have absolutely no issues with Barbados. I certainly have no issues with anyone in Barbados – in particular at the government level.” He said he has never spoken with its trade minister on the issue but has been in contact with the Barbados Prime Minister and attorneys.

“I didn’t call the name of any such country,” he repeated on Monday, but certainly I can put on record here: I have absolutely no issues with Barbados, including the minister of foreign affairs, who I have met and worked with at conferences prior to this.”