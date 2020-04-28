TTEC told stick with revenue collection agreement

THE Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) wants the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) to maintain an agreement to ensure the safety of employees as they operate during the covid19 pandemic. TTEC workers are listed as essential service workers under the public health regulations.

In a statement, the OWTU claimed TTEC is trying to circumvent these arrangements. The union said the agreement of March 25 contained a proposal to safely maintain some collection of revenue from its service centres.

The union claimed TTEC refused to adhere to the agreement pertaining to the collection of revenue. The OWTU said it proposed truncating the hours of work while maintaining the collection of revenue in a safe environment for its workers and valued customers.

The OWTU claimed TTEC made a complaint in the media about a loss of revenue without verifiable information. If what was reported is true, this situation would have been of the Commission’s own making as it failed to secure the collection of revenue as proposed by the Union.

The union also claimed TTEC is engaging in the procurement of extensive services to perform functions other than emergency work. The OWTU said the agreement said apart from collection of revenue, only emergency work would be performed by half of the operational staff working on a two-week rotation.

The union said TTEC trouble reports continue to be handled in a timely manner during the pandemic. The OWTU urged TTEC to concentrate on providing, as far as possible, a safe working environment for its employees.