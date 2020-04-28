Trinis stuck in Suriname, set to return home

National Security Minister Stuart Young speaks in Parliament on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OFF THE PARLIAMENT - Courtesy the Parliament of T&T/Facebook Page

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young is making good on his promise to allow the return dozens of oil and gas workers stranded in Suriname since TT’s borders were closed in March.

On Monday, Young wrote to attorneys for some of the men, asking for confirmation how many need his permission to return, and any proposed travel details, before he can give final approval.

About 40 of them have written individually to the minister asking him for permission and to reopen the borders to bring them back home. Their number is increasing as more TT citizens there join the initial group, who threatened legal action.

On March 22, the Government closed TT’s borders to help prevent the spread of covid19 locally, and on the weekend extended it to May 15.

On Sunday, Young said he continued to assess requests by people seeking exemptions to enter TT.

On Monday, speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual media briefing on covid19, Young said the government was allowing those in Suriname to come back home, once they made their own travel plans. He said the exact number of citizens there was being worked out.

He emphasised that the group in Suriname was different from the 33 who were stranded in Barbados and who were allowed to return home last week Tuesday. He said those in Suriname were a mix of people, not in one single group or location.

In his e-mail to attorney Umesh Maharaj, who, along with Gerald Ramdeen, is representing some of the men, Young apologised for not communicating the government’s position to them before making the pronouncement at the earlier media briefing.

He explained that the management of covid19 was very fluid and he meant no disrespect by not contacting them before making his public pronouncement.

“I ask that we now proceed to work towards the return of your clients from Suriname. I would require confirmation of persons and any proposed travel details prior to issuing final approval,” he wrote.

He reminded them there was medical evidence that there is an increased risk of contracting and spreading the virus by movement through international airports, by aeroplane travel, mixing with others whilst travelling and by movement.

Young also said when they return, the group will be subjected to medical examination, assessment and quarantine.

In an earlier letter, Maharaj thanked Young for exercising his discretion in his clients’ favour and said they will now make the necessary travel arrangements and send it to the minister.