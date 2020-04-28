Teachers, let’s adopt and adapt to change

THE EDITOR: Change is one of the few universal truths. It is the greatest oxymoron of our existence, that is: change is constant. Change, when embraced at a personal level, can leave one feeling renewed, refocused and sometimes downright shocked that it could have been done at all.

However, sociocultural change is not always so forthcoming and can be the most tedious process in some societies. Attached to change (at a societal level) there’s the expected: inertia, reluctance, confusion and of course (in some cases) downright aggressive resistance.

Therefore, it is understandable that an unscheduled quantum leap from operating in a traditional “two-dimensional” way to non-traditional approaches that require creativity and more critical shifts will result in panic and mistrust. This is felt even more keenly in a society such as ours since inherent in our sociopyscho fabric is a deep passion to be negative. However, during the current crisis, as TT joins most of the global community in the 21st century – astonished to find that it’s more than social media – it is crucial that we accept that we must change and at this crossroad, place our emphasis on projecting a positively progressive attitude, if we are to survive and emerge successful.

As an educator, admittedly the shift from the traditional, tangible classroom did pose challenges as I navigated the digital realm, but rather than spend one second marinating in the wave of hindrances, I decided to grapple with them and take one positive step at a time for the sake of my students.

I made that decision because I realised there’s much more at stake than sacrificing my comfort zone. The children were plunged into this period of uncertainty right along with us, though, unlike adults, they are not equipped to cope with this level of uncertainty and break in routine. They are relying on us to provide morsels of normalcy as much as we can.

Change is difficult, I know, but my fellow colleagues, this is not the time to forge wider, negative spaces between the home and the school. This is the time to be innovative, co-operative and collaborative. Let’s move beyond the boundaries of systematic thinking and embrace systemic thought. Let’s break the shackles of colonial epistemologies that have kept us from tapping into our vast potential.

Dig and reach into that place that reminds you why you’re an educator. Block out those wicked voices who drone “we can’t, it can’t be done,” “there’s no way” and let’s take this bull by the horns.

We are educators, we carry the heavy burden of shaping a society that is harsh, unforgiving and most times ungrateful. I know it’s not your fault but neither is it the fault of our students.

Let’s design and produce a new society. Our actions at this time will be the legacy of our time. Let’s make our legacy great. I believe in us. Let’s make a brave effort to adopt and adapt to the new paradigm. We can do this!

KEZIA REECE

via e-mail