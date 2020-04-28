Scotiabank begins covid19 community work

Scotiabank Managing Director Stephen Bagnarol. FILE PHOTO -

Scotiabank has commenced covid19 community work by way of support for frontline medical staff through provision of meals and donation to the Foundation for the Enhanccement and Enrichment of Live (FEEL) for the provision of facemasks to the public.

The bank, in a release, said TT will not be able to battle the pandemic without members of the medical community who daily put their lives on the line to help others. In appreciation and support for them, Scotiabank has committed to providing 100 meals on a daily basis for one month in the first instance to medical staff at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

This initiative, the bank said, joins other measures it has implemented to showcase support for frontline healthcare employees – priority service in branches and proactive engagement by customer service representatives on financial relief options available to them.

Under this new initiative, Emergency Department staff at the San Fernando General Hospital and District Health Facilities in Couva, Princes Town, Point Fortin and Siparia began receiving daily meals, courtesy Scotiabank, from April 15.

“We recognise the critical role our frontline medical personnel play during a crisis such as this.

“They are truly heroes who are working continuously, with little time for breaks and are away from their families for extended periods. We salute them for their heart, courage and commitment.

“We’re pleased to help provide these meals to the SWRHA emergency teams, joining other members of corporate TT who are already doing so for the other regional health authorities and the dedicate covid19 hospitals,” stated Stephen Bagnarol - Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited.

Dr Brian Armour - Chief Executive Officer, SWRHA expressed gratitude, commenting “The SWRHA is fully appreciative of the donation of meals by Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago to our dedicated frontline staff.”

Scotiabank has also begun its work with local NGOs and charities helping to provide relief and essentials during the pandemic.

“We are committed to supporting the emerging needs of local charities as the crisis continues to unfold and as such, will be working with local NGOs in the weeks and months to come to help provide assistance to those who need it most.

“We have alread made a donation to the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) to assist in the distribution of facemasks to members of the public,” Bagnarol continued.

Globally, Scotiabank is supporting community response efforts amid the pandemic across its footprint. Earlier this month, the Bank announced its CAD$2.5-million global contribution to support those populations and communities most at risk during the covid19 outbreak.