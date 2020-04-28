Lollabee Group distributes food hampers

HELPING HAND: Managing Director of Lollabee Group Sheldon Stephen hands over a hamper over the weekend. PHOTO COURTESY SHELDON STEPHEN -

The managing director of the Lollabee Group of companies has joined with his staff to distribute hampers in south Trinidad to people who cannot afford necessities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are trying to make a difference with love towards our community,”Sheldon Stephen said,”We are giving back to those in need. On Saturday, I dropped off about 20 hampers at homes near the waterfront in San Fernando and Vistabella. My team is dropping off more today and tomorrow.” (Monday and Tuesday)

Stephen and his staff are hoping to distribute about 200 food hampers. “There are endless ways of contributing to our community, giving back does not mean it has to be a grand gesture,” he said. “We are going where we see people need help. We will be delivering the hampers strategically in rural and non-rural areas.”

The Group, Stephen said on Monday, is primarily focussing on the less fortunate and elderly.

He said, “We indeed need to encourage positivity at this time. Lollabee Group is on board with this mental objective and this is also a fun initiative for my team and myself. It is a social activity and additionally, a way of having fun that has a sense of true meaning and purpose.”