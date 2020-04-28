Electronic monitoring bill passed in Parliament

KAMLA MASKED: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, like other MPs and the House Speaker, wears her face mask during sitting of the House of Representatives on Monday in the Red House. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT

The Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed in the Parliament. During Monday’s debate, Opposition MP Ganga Singh warned against the use of bill by the police to grab power during the covid19 pandemic. He said this had been seen in the use of roadblocks recently.

He said that the parole system was not yet in place, and the regulations governing the bill had not yet been brought before parliament. He said this was being done in a rush to limit scrutiny of the executive by the parliament. He said he feared the limiting of speaking time would lead to autocracy rather than allowing for democracy.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the bill is associated with both the need to deal with domestic violence (DV) and the covid19 situation, especially as it relates to prisoners. He said 300 devices have been ordered and staff trained in electronic monitoring. He said the regulations governing the bill have been prepared, are ready for implementation and have to be laid before the Cabinet.

He said the system would be used for monitoring prisoners, including young children, as well as perpetrators and victims of DV. MPs Ayanna Webster-Roy and Ramona Ramdial said the bill will lead to an increase in the feeling of security for victims of DV.

Webster-Roy said this was an additional measure to be added to those implemented by the OPM’s Gender Affairs Unit to bring about societal and behavioural change. Ramdial said DV against women has become more intense, cruel and obscene, and the use of electronic monitoring and technology can be used to protect them.

National Security Minister Stuart Young, in response to a statement by MP Roodal Moonilal, said the position of Director would initially be filled by someone under contract before a public service post is created, in order to work out the kinks of the system.

In addressing concerns about privacy, he said calls and alerts resulting from electronic monitoring would go to the TTPS’ operational command centre rather than the National Operation Fusion Centre.

Parliament will reconvene on April 29 at 1.30 pm.