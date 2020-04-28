Augustine: Pay frontline workers money owed

Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine wants Tobago's healthcare workers, particularly those on the frontline of the covid19 pandemic, to be paid their outstanding money.

He also reiterated the party's call for a special insurance to be implemented for workers on the frontline. The TT Nursing Association also supports this call.

Addressing the PDP's virtual media conference on Wednesday at the Minority Leader's office in Scarborough, Augustine said: “Now is an apt time for us to pay our frontline workers what is due to them. I know some people may say we are all in this crisis. Truth be told, our frontline workers are sacrificing a lot more than the majority of us.”

He added: “They are putting their lives at risk and many of them are without any special insurance to cater for this."

Augustine noted a medical doctor on the island has already contracted the virus “so we know all too well the risks that are involved for our medical frontline workers.

The Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier representative said it would be an indictment on society if, after the covid19 experience, the workers are forced to hold protests outside of the offices of the Assembly Legislature, Tobago Regional Health Authority or the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, to get their money.

“These are monies that were budgeted for. These are monies that were received, disbursements from Trinidad for over a number of years and it is only fair and right that given the sacrifices that our frontline workers have made and are making, and given the fact that they are not going to be paid anything extra or anything special within this season, that the monies that we do owe our frontline workers, that we pay them.”

On April 9 there was a national applause for frontline workers around the country.

Augustine said the workers are owed much more than gratitude.

“We need to put our money where our mouths are. This must be something that we ought to honour.”

While commending the grants and other incentives implemented to assist displaced workers in several sectors, Augustine said: “We are not hearing similarly about incentives or grants or paying of monies owed to our frontline medical workers.”

TT Nurses Association president Idi Stuart said in the Tobago Regional Health Authority "the majority of working personnel not working on correct salaries."

He said many of his members are working on 2013 salaries which they received in 2015.

"So we are actually into the third bargaining period of being overdue," he said.

Stuart said an added grouse for some nurses is they are not being paid their increments. -

(with reporting from STEPHON NICHOLAS)