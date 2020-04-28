Aircraft flies out of TT

Trinidad's Piarco International Airport. - JEFF K MAYERS

FRANCIS REGIS, Civil Aviation Authority director general, downplayed the arrival of several aircraft from Miami at Piarco Airport over the weekend, as being akin to several other flights out of TT during the border lockdown amid the covid19 pandemic.

Newsday asked on Sunday about rumours of three planes due to arrive in TT, and whether the flights were above board, at this time of nations isolating themselves.

Regis replied, “As far as I’m aware this is no different to any of the other flights that have taken place with British Airways and all the other American passengers, ex-expatriates, who would have gone back to Miami or wherever they come from.”

Newsday asked if the Saturday flights were to repatriate foreigners and/or to bring in supplies. “The best person to answer that question is the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs (Dennis Moses). But I’m pretty sure the relevant approvals have been granted for the repatriation flights to take place.”

Asked if the flights had actually arrived, he replied, “I’m not sure. I’m not tracking the flights.” Could the public be assured quarantine/lockdown protocols were respected?

“As far as I’m aware, the border restrictions have been respected. As Director General of the CAA, I do not know of any breach of the conditions stated with approvals which have been granted by the Ministry of National Security to date.” Newsday was unable to contact Minister Moses and Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

On social media, a post claimed three flights were due to arrive in TT on Saturday, run by NetJets whose website says they are a private company doing chartered flights.

The website www.radarbox.com on Sunday said two flights were recorded as having flown out of TT on Saturday evening and landing at Miami International Airport.

Radarbox said on Saturday, Flight N151QS left TT at 3.06 pm and landed in Miami at 5.24 pm, while Flight N143QS left TT at 4.06 pm to arrive in Miami at 6.40 pm.

The aircraft for both flights were described as Bombardier BD-700-1A10 Global 6000. Wikipedia describes The Global Express is a high speed business/corporate aircraft.

“The Global Express was the business jet with the largest cabin, until being surpassed by the later Gulfstream G650. It can accommodate 12 to 16 passengers in three cabin sections: mostly a forward four-chair club section, a central four-seat conference grouping and an aft three-place divan facing two chairs.” Wikipedia says each aircraft sells for US$62 million (TT$434 million.)