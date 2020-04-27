Young: No dip in gas production amid covid19

National Security Minister Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young says there has been no “dip” in gas production, owing to careful management by his ministry.

He made the statement at the Health Ministry’s virtual press briefing on Monday morning.

He said since TT’s borders were closed, he has been in close contact with the management of energy companies such as BPTT, BHP, Shell and EOG.

“Fortunately for TT, our gas production is continued and updated. There is no dip in our production.

“This is not by vaps or... by fluke but through careful management of a lot of things including working along with national security. It was through careful management of a lot of things.”

He said there are nationals and non-nationals working at offshore rigs. They were asked to remain on the rigs for longer than planned, as they would be safer there and free from the virus.