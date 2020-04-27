Young: Entry requests being assessed

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said he continues to assess requests by people seeking exemptions to enter TT’s borders, which will now remain closed until May 15. But Young had no comment to make regarding a statement from the Barbados Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry, criticising him for saying an unnamed Caricom country was being used “as a jumping point” by people trying to enter TT.

On Sunday, Young said, “As the Minister of National Security I continue to receive, and address, requests for exemptions to enter our closed borders and I do so in accordance with strict protocols and procedures.”

He continued, “This is not an easy task and is one that weighs heavily as, like many others, I too have family members outside of TT.” Young added, “ But I will continue to perform my duties without fear or favour, malice or ill will.”

He reiterated, “The Government’s very clearly stated position is that our borders remain closed to protect the population here in TT.” Young said, One of the greatest risks of spread of covid19 19 to a country is the importation of the virus from outside.”

TT’s borders were closed on March 22. On Saturday, the Prime Minister said the borders will remain closed until at least May 15. He explained this was to allow public health authorities time to intensify covid19 testing. Rowley hinted by May 10, Government may be in a position to decide if any of the covid19 regulations could be relaxed.

Young said Government maintains its advice to TT nationals outside of the country “to shelter in place, which we recognise is inconvenient and very difficult.” Dr Rowley and Young have said there are over 330,000 TT nationals overseas right now.