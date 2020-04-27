WHO'S TOBAGO'S NEXT LEADER?

PNM Tobago Council leader and Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, left, in a press conference recently alongside Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine has described as "a colossal embarrassment," the fact that an announcement has not yet been made about who will replace Kelvin Charles when he steps down as Chief Secretary on April 30.

Charles, who lost the leadership of the Tobago PNM Council in a runoff election against Tracy Davidson-Celestine on January 26, told a news conference on February 11, he would be relinquishing the post at the end of April. Charles was pressured publicly by his new PNM leader to step aside.

Since that time, Tobagonians have been speculating that the position could go to either Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack or Assemblyman Ancil Dennis.

However, the latter may no longer be in the running as he was recently appointed Assistant Secretary in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

There has also been speculation that Charles, who is also the Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy, may be asked to stay on as Chief Secretary as the country grapples to contain the spread of covid19.

On Friday, Davidson-Celestine said the criticism to name Charles' successor was unfounded and an announcement will be made only when Charles officially leaves office.

Augustine believes an announcement of a new Chief Secretary should have already been made.

Addressing a virtual news conference at the Minority Leader's office, Scarborough, on Thursday, he declared: "It is a colossal embarrassment on the THA. It is indicative of how the PNM thinks of the Tobago House of Assembly, disregarding the political culture, disregarding the wishes of the general public of Tobago."

He said Charles, who became Chief Secretary in 2017, did not do a good job in the position.

"I would be the first in line to say he was not the best Chief Secretary that we have had and also the first in line to say I can do a better job. And I know others who can do a better job too."

Nevertheless, Augustine said one's push for power must be "tapered with responsibility and the need to protect the Office of the Chief Secretary."

He added: "The Office of the Chief Secretary should not be used as a monopoly. This is not no play-play thing. This is something serious."

Charles, who addressed the post executive council media briefing on Wednesday, told reporters he intends to stand by his word and exit at the end of the month.

In the same breath, he also said he will give "due consideration" to staying on as Chief Secretary if asked to do so.

Augustine said the PNM's internal wrangling has posed a conundrum.

"And the reason the PNM is purporting (he should resign) is that he lost the leadership battle for his party. And the person (Davidson-Celestine) who won him in that battle cannot become Chief Secretary and will not become Chief Secretary on May 1.

"Therefore, who will you put? Someone (Jack) who lost that leadership battle to an even worse extent or someone who never offered himself or herself for leadership of the party."

The Speyside/L'Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier representative said the PNM cannot justify not having made an announcement with less than a week to go.

"At this point, Tobagonians should not be guessing about who would be the Chief Secretary....It is an embarrassment. It is an indictment on the THA Act. It is an indictment on the sacredness of the office. It is just a whole mess and we should not be in this mess."

At Friday's press briefing, Davidson-Celestine said the PNM is simply following protocol and anticipates no "gaps" when Charles demits office.

She said, "The process for nomination of a Chief Secretary is well accounted for in the THA Act number 40 of 1996, section eight. That when the position becomes vacant another Chief Secretary would be chosen amongst all Assemblymen in the House.

"That has not happened yet. The Chef Secretary would demit office at the end of the month...And at that time, a new Chief Secretary will be selected who would manage and continue to manage the affairs of Tobago going forward. At this point in time, I don't expect there will be any gaps. It is one PNM at the end of the day and one Executive Council and we'll continue to ensure that we have a collaborative and team-building approach when it comes to the management affairs of the people of Tobago."

On Wednesday, THA presiding officer Vanessa Cutting-Thomas issued e-mails to members indicating the Assembly is planning to have a virtual sitting of the House. She did not say when the sitting will be held.

The THA, under Section 65, is lawfully required to meet every month.