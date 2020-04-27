Wallace, let’s do what is best for TT football

THE EDITOR: Open letter to William Wallace, sidelined president of the TT Football Association (TTFA).

I have tried very hard but have failed to come up with a reason why I can support your actions to oppose FIFA’s appointment of a normalisation committee.

TT’s Constitution and by act of Parliament provides the TTFA the right to regulate and control the conduct of football in TT under the Federation of the International de Football Association (FIFA) system and by so doing surrendered all TTFA’s rights to FIFA, the world’s governing body.

TTFA is a bankrupt organisation plagued with a debt of approximately US$5.5 million that it is unable to liquidate and as such this debt affects its ability to operate on a daily/monthly basis without one of its creditors seeking and obtaining judgment against it and the threat of one of its creditors foreclosing on it. This could be a major embarrassment not only to the TTFA but to the Government and FIFA as well.

We all know that the financial state of the TTFA was not created by Wallace or his recently elected officials. However, no one knows how Wallace intended to liquidate the US$5.5 million debt of the bankrupt association.

Was there such an insurmountable problem after the official opening of this joint-venture Home of Football Hotel between FIFA and the Government that caused the closure of its immediately after Wallace was elected into office?

Could Wallace not have fixed this problem quietly, quickly and peacefully in order to save any embarrassment to FIFA’s president, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Sports and the former president of TTFA who attended the official opening of the hotel?

It’s the last straw that breaks the camel’s back.

TTFA is totally dependent on finances from FIFA and the Government, and as such it cannot be disrespectful at any time to FIFA or the Government.

In conclusion, I urge Wallace and the rest of the former TTFA executive to withdraw their action against FIFA and let FIFA’s appointed normalisation committee do its work over the next two years.

Sorry, Wallace, but your fight is not against FIFA. It is against the state of the bankrupt TTFA that you inherited.

Let us:

* Together put on our thinking caps and do what is best for football in TT.

* Together we must disrupt the status quo structure of the various football associations that have existed for decades and come up with a recommended vision.

* Together let us begin to accept change because it is wise to simply accept it.

It’s time to remove ourselves from our comfort zone of yesterday because the outcome is going to be worth it.

ARTHUR L SUITE

via e-mail