Two held for gun, ammo possession in Moruga

File photo

Two men have been arrested for the possession of guns and ammunition in two unrelated incidents in the Southern Division on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police media release on Monday, members of the Southern Division Task Force, St Mary’s Police Station, Moruga Police Station and a joint army patrol, conducted the exercise between 1 pm and 6 pm.

During the exercise, police searched a 35-year-old Moruga man and found a revolver and five rounds of ammunition.

Later police searched a 55-year-old St Mary's Village gardener and found a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition.