TT nationals in Suriname to return home

Stuart Young

Minister of National Security Stuart Young says TT nationals stranded in Suriname will be allowed to return home.

He made the announcement at the Health Ministry’s virtual press briefing on Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Young told the group of 31 to get tested for covid19 there so that their results can be used in considering whether to bring them home.

He said he has been in “constant contact” with their attorneys.

“We are going to grant the permission now for them to come to TT.

“Of course when they come to TT of their own accord, they will – as you’ve seen happen with the 33 from Barbados – they will be subject to the chief medical officer and his professional staff and they will be quarantined. There’s no doubt about that.”