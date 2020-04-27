Trini Muslims observe Ramadan at home

OBSERVING RAMADAN: Imam Hassan Hosein and missionary Maulana Noor Jael Auguste of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Bait-ul-Azeez mosque in Valencia spoke of some of the measures to observe the month of Ramadan. - ROGER JACOB

SOCIAL distancing regulations which restrict religious gatherings of more than five people have not changed the philanthropy of the Muslim community for the month of Ramadan, and possibly Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Instead of gathering at the mosque for prayers and communal meals at the end of the daily fasting, Muslims are making use of technology for the month of Ramadan which began on Friday.

Imam Hassan Hosein, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Bait ul Azeez Mosque, in Valencia, said they are using popular apps like WhatsApp and Zoom to keep the connectivity among the jamaat’s membership.

He also revealed on Friday, they received a special message from the head of the Masjid Mubarak in Islamabad Tilford, in the United Kingdom, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, on the need to adhere to rule of law and restrictions on congregational gatherings.

Hosein said Muslims were also told that they could lead their own prayer at home to benefit spiritually and educationally.

He also said the stay-at-home measures also served to improve domestic life since families can work on their own relationships.

“Islam is a very simple and practical religion to follow, so you cannot go to the mosque, but you can either say your prayers by yourself or with your family, so we will do that.”

“This is our Jihad, during Ramadan it is that struggle within oneself, to make yourself better, make yourself more righteous, make yourself more acceptable to your creator, be how he wants you to be in the glory of taqwa.”

He said many Muslims were following the stay-at-home’guidelines.

“Ramadan does not only encompass going to the mosque. It is about praying, spending time in devotion and dedication and studying the Holy Quran. In isolation, or together with your family, you can do that in the comfort of your home.”

Maulana Noor Janel Auguste agreed.

He added that for the month of Ramadan, they hope to distribute hampers to families as they continue the work of their social outreach programme which covers the North East region.

To date, they have delivered 15 hampers to families in the Valencia, Toco and Sangre Grande communities.

Hosein stressed the importance of caring for the jamaat’s membership, especially when persons may be anxious and fearful with concerns for the coronavirus.

“I am in constant contact with them all the time, those who I am able to visit, I will visit,” he said.

“You have to genuinely care for your membership and the people in your community, if it is genuine you will find yourself reaching out to them all the time,” he told Newsday.

The local Ahmadiyya Muslims community usually assembles at the Preysal Recreational Grounds for their inspirational and symbolic congregational prayer ceremony to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

If distancing restrictions remain until then, the local leadership of Ahmadiyya Muslims are planning to distribute tokens of goodwill in the communities they serve.