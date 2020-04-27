Shiva Boys cricket manager donates hampers

In this March 10 file photo, Shiva Boys' Hindu College's cricket team celebrates their first-ever Secondary Schools' Cricket League Premiership Division crown, at PowerGen Grounds, Penal, after beating Hillview College by 82 runs. - Jonathan Ramnanansingh

IN normal circumstances manager of Shiva Boys Hindu College cricket team Shane Lutchman, along with other members of the coaching staff, would have been guiding their players in the PowerGen Intercol T20 competition. However, Lutchman is now trying to help some of his players and their families that have been affected by covid19 with the distribution of hampers.

Shiva Boys won its inaugural PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-Over Premiership title on March 10 with a victory in the seventh and final round over Hillview College. Shiva Boys, led by coach David Sultan, would have been aiming to complete the double with the Intercol T20 set to bowl off on March 17.

However, days after Shiva Boys clinched the 50-over title the virus started to impact TT which brought a halt to a number of sporting events.

The Intercol T20 competition did not bowl off and it is still uncertain when it will.

On supporting his players, Lutchman said, “A lot of our children are financially in a bad situation. A lot of parents lost jobs like most of the population. Actually, today I am now coming back from dropping some hampers to some of the needier students. I am just trying to keep everybody in a gear and trying to keep up their spirits and stuff like that.”

“Our team is like a family,” Lutchman added. Lutchman said teachers at Shiva Boys are also trying to assist some of the students who may need assistance.

The Shiva Boys manager, who is also the third vice-president of the SSCL, said the SSCL is optimistic that the T20 competition will be played.

“We are hoping based on everything…we are hoping that before the year is finish and school resumes we would be able to pursue the T20. What we have been speaking (about) on the executive is that once school opens back we will try to get this T20 off at least because PowerGen being the sponsor they want maximum for their investment.”

The Shiva Boys players are trying to stay active at home according to Lutchman.

“Right now because of the situation we cannot come out and train as a team, we are not able to assemble. I spoke to the guys and most of them doing their own things at home, personal training and stuff like that.”