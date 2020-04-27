Seven more samples to CARPHA

Seven more samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for covid19 according to the Ministry of Health's update at 4 pm on Monday.

The figure now stands at 1,532. In the 10 am update on Monday, it stood at 1525.

All other figures remained as they were in the morning update.

At that time the number of people discharged increased by one, bringing the total at 59. That patient was cleared to go home from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Nine patients remain hospitalised for covid19 at the Couva Hospital. There are none at the Caura Hospital.

The total number of confirmed covid19 cases in TT is still 116. The most recent positive test result before that was reported on April 21.

The number of deaths owing to the virus remained unchanged at eight with the last such death being reported on April 6.

Forty patients are still in the State's care for the virus, eight at the Brooklyn Facility in Sangre Grande and 32 at the Home of Football in Couva.