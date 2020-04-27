Scotiabank opens more branches

Four additional Scotiabank branches will be temporarily opened from Tuesday to help serve customers during the month-end period when a higher volume of branch transactions are expected.

At present, ten branches are open: Chaguanas, Marabella, Penal, Scotia Centre, Independence Square, Princes Town, Sangre Grande; High Street - San Fernando, Tunapuna and Tobago – Lowlands. The four additional locations will be Arima, Cipero & Rushworth Streets, Couva and San Juan. Banking hours for non-mall branches are 8am-1pm Monday to Thursday. Non-mall branches will be from 8am-2 pm on Friday. For mall branches, opening hours are 10am-3 pm Monday to Friday. At all branches, the first hour of opening will be dedicated to serving elderly and disabled customers. The bank is asking customers to respect this dedicated time for those in the community who are most vulnerable and to please visit non-mall branches after 9am and mall branches after 11am.

The bank said in a press release that its Customer Assistance Programme (CAP) is designed to help customers financially affected by the pandemic.

Personal banking customers can access the programme by signing in to ScotiaOnline. Scotiabank said it is the only bank locally to have this convenient and easily accessible feature.