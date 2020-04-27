Robinson-Regis: We want to keep citizens whole

NOTING the recent plunge in oil prices amid the covid19 pandemic, Minister of Social Development Camille Robinson-Regis vowed to try to help citizens to stay “whole” even as many face joblessness. “We are trying to ensure people remain whole as much as possible, within our ability,” she told Newsday on Friday.

Newsday had asked her reaction to a report, covid19: CEO concerns and expectations, done for the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce by HRC Associates. The report said 90 per cent of firms are reviewing their workforce, 78 per cent want Government to give payroll support, while 30 per cent expect to retrench workers soon.

Robinson-Regis said there are many challenges but from day one the Government had set out to direct help to citizens, even as it has also been giving businesses their VAT refunds to help them.

On the former, she said the Government is offering income support, salary relief, food cards and hampers.

Some will also get residential rental assistance.

“The Government has done its part to the best of its ability at this time. Those who are most in need will get some support for at least a three month period. “We also have public assistance and disability assistance. All of these have all been topped up.

Robinson-Regis promised fresh fruit vouchers for people to use at the supermarket plus market boxes from next week.

“Up to now the Government has being doing its part. By next week people will actually be getting grants in their hands, that people applied for online.”