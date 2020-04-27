Relatives to police: Let murder suspect attend victim's funeral

Relatives of 29-year-old murder victim Leston "Coco Tea" Henry are "wishing" for police to allow the suspect to attend his funeral.

"We are hoping that they (police) will allow her to say goodbye to him, even if they have to take her back (in custody) after the service. We wish they will give her the time to come and see him. We would love to see that happen," said Henry’s sister Landie Job.

The suspect is a 28-year-old close female relative.

Investigators at the Homicide Bureau Region III detained the mother of four on Thursday night shortly after Henry was stabbed to death at the family’s home at Hillcrest Drive in Claxon Bay.

Although public gatherings are limited to five people because of the coronavirus, Job said the family would love her to be among the small group of mourners.

Job said, "It was normal for them to be quarrelling then patching up. No one expected this to happen."

Henry lived a stone’s throw away from the Claxton Bay public cemetery, which has been closed because of lack of space.

Job said funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised. Tentatively, the burial will take place at the Diamond Cemetery in Claxton Bay.

Relatives told Newsday that an argument began at about 6 pm on Thursday over allegations of abuse of a toddler. It escalated into a fight during which Henry was stabbed in the yard.

The two spent most of the day together on Thursday playing card games and liming.

An autopsy was expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James on Monday.

Henry came out of prison in 2018. He had been remanded on a murder charge at 14. He and two others were accused of chopping and stabbing a neighbour in 2005.