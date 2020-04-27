Positives of covid19

THE EDITOR: A positive result from a covid19 test is not a good outcome as far as personal health is concerned. However, there may be, coming out of the pandemic in the long-term, some positives that are good for us as a society.

So we can deduct from this crisis some social positives such as healthy lifestyles, social distancing, and patience.

The coronavirus has indeed taught us patience. On the roads we are now seeing drivers behaving as they really should at all times. They are more courteous, they are saying “thanks” by a toot of the horn or blinking their lights. They are generally more considerate of other road users.

On the highways, I see drivers pulling aside to help others in distress and giving other motorists the chance to get onto the highway from the shoulder.

Generally, the concern of people for others seems to have improved. This is indeed a great thing but it should not have taken a pandemic, a common enemy, to bring about the change. The care and concern should have always been there.

As the good books say, “we have to be our brother’s keeper” and “do onto others as you would have others do unto you.”

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas