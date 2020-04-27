News
Photos of the Day: April 27
Jeff Mayers
3 Hrs Ago
Illegal Vending: Street vendors ply their trade along Broadway in Port of Spain, despite covid19 regulations banning such activities. - Angelo Marcelle
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Lisa Daniel, left, plays the popular family game Monopoly with her daughters, Tiann and T'Keyah at their Calvary. Arima home on Saturday. - ANGELO MARCELLE
PRAYERS FOR RAMADAN: Imam Hassan Hosein and Maulana Noor Janel Auguste were the only two to perform 'salaatul' prayers at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Bail-ul-Azzez mosque in Valencia. The jamaat is adhering to public health regulations which prevent religious gatherings of more than five people. - ROGER JACOB
Hart's Cut, Chaguaramas on Friday. - JEFF K MAYERS
High Street, San Fernando, is almost deserted on Friday as southerners choose to comply with the stay at home restrictions. - VASHTI SINGH
Head of Port of SPain Division, Snr Supt Daniel Moore, outlines social distancing guidelines to a vendor along Charlotte Street on Friday afternoon. - SHANE SUPERVILLE
The remains of a corbeau on Chagville beach, Chaguaramas - JEFF K MAYERS
Sunset Submission - SHARMILA NARWANI
Reader Submission - MELONY MEJIAS
“Shower of Gold” in Lord HARRIS Square, Oxford Street. Captured by Retired Principal of St. Mary’s College, where I directed the Photography Club for many years, supplying mainly the photos for the College Annual, a production started in 1918, and continuing to present day. - Fr. ANTON M. DICK
- Reader Submission
Comments
"Photos of the Day: April 27"