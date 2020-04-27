Parliament deals with covid19 measures

The Red House PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to sit this week to deal with legislative matters that will have a bearing on TT’s efforts to fight the spread of the covid19 pandemic.

The sittings will also take place under strict guidelines which Parliament has implemented to protect everyone within its precincts from contracting covid19. The House sits on Monday to debate the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which is geared to implement the electronic monitoring of people released from prison. National Security Minister Stuart Young will open debate on this bill. The sitting

On April 2, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the monitoring system is essential to the plan to release low-risk prisoners to prevent the spread of covid19 there. On April 17, Al-Rawi said 957 prisoners qualify for release. Some have been released already.

The bill proposes amendments to the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) Act for the use of portable devices to be attached to a monitored person; a category of “monitored persons” who may be subjected to electronic monitoring under a court order, pardon or instructions from a competent authority; and the functions of the staff of the Electronic Monitoring Unit, which will monitor the use of the devices.

The bill also says the unit’s employees or consultants must take an oath of secrecy. If they break it they are liable to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for two years. The bill also says electronic monitoring may be imposed on someone who has been a pardon.

Opposition Whip David Lee said the Opposition has filed urgent questions for Monday’s sitting.

Lee said they pertain to covid19 and the Opposition will wait to see which questions House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George’s approves. Opposition MPs Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie and Dr Tim Gopeesingh have filed motions on the adjournment Mondays’s sitting that deal with economic and health issues related to covid19.

Lee also said the House is expected to sit on Wednesday to deal with an omnibus package of legislation which is being brought by Al-Rawi. Newsday was reliably informed on Sunday that the Senate is due to sit on Friday. The Senate could deal with any of the matters which take place in the House earlier in the week.

The Parliament has implemented several covid19 measures. These include social distance for parliamentarians; with some of them in the Parliament Chamber while others will be seated in meeting rooms throughout the Parliamentary Complex, watching the the proceedings on television (the latter will be allowed a few minutes to get to the chamber to vote if they have to, then return to their rooms); No more than five media personnel in the media gallery in the chamber; media personnel in the Parliament’s precincts must wear masks at all times (the face masks should be of a dark colour) and members of the public are not allowed in the public galleries.

Members of the public are asked to follow the sittings on radio, television or online