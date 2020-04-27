Macqueripe untouched

The entrance to the Macqueripe Beach Facility, Chaguaramas remains closed to the public by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) last Friday as Government implements stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of covid19. - JEFF K MAYERS

WITH so many people forced into their homes by stay-at-home measures enacted to slow the spread of covid19, nature – the land, sea, rivers, flora and fauna – has had a chance to “heal” over the last few weeks in TT.

Newsday Chief Photographer Jeff K Mayers, with permission from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA), visited Macqueripe Bay last Friday and was able to capture images of the untouched coastline on behalf of our readers.