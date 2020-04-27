"Macqueripe untouched"

News
Jeff Mayers
3 Hrs Ago
The entrance to the Macqueripe Beach Facility, Chaguaramas remains closed to the public by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) last Friday as Government implements stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of covid19. - JEFF K MAYERS
WITH so many people forced into their homes by stay-at-home measures enacted to slow the spread of covid19, nature – the land, sea, rivers, flora and fauna – has had a chance to “heal” over the last few weeks in TT.
Newsday Chief Photographer Jeff K Mayers, with permission from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA), visited Macqueripe Bay last Friday and was able to capture images of the untouched coastline on behalf of our readers.
The water meets the sand at a deserted Macqueripe Beach, Chaguaramas, last Friday. - JEFF K MAYERS
A view of the waters of Macqueripe Bay as seen last Friday from the trail just above the concrete walkway that leads to the beachside in Chaguaramas. - JEFF K MAYERS
A solitary crab hangs, tightly, on to the rocks, having died while admiring the beauty of an untouched Macqueripe Bay in Chaguaramas last Friday - JEFF K MAYERS
The water serenely meets the rocks at Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, last Friday. - JEFF K MAYERS
A notice installed at the Macqueripe Beach Facility by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) hopes to discourage unwanted visitors to the seaside as Government tries to enforce stay-at-home measures across the country. - JEFF K MAYERS
Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, untouched. - JEFF K MAYERS
The sea crashes against a wall, as if in constant battle with man-made elements at Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, last Friday. - JEFF K MAYERS
A shot of the beach and, hillside at Macqueripe Bay, Chaguaramas, taken last Friday. - JEFF K MAYERS
The waters of Macqueripe Bay, deserted but pristine, as seen last Friday from the trail just above the concrete walkway that leads to the beachside in Chaguaramas. - JEFF K MAYERS
