Increase in social support payments this week

Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. -

SOCIAL Development Minister, Camille Robinson-Regis, is assuring that the processing of applications for people who lossed income during the pandemic has increased in volume. Over 12,000 applications, she said in a press release on Tuesday, were received and a number of households are expected to receive their payments this week.

These payments are for the range of grants including income support, food support and rental assistance. She said her ministry will meet its obligation to bring relief to those negatively affected by the impact of the pandemic.

Applications have been checked and balanced to prevent fraudulent receipt of funds. While noting concerns people have with using other forms of identification apart from the identification card, the minister said the National ID card is utilised as the unique identifier to prevent fraud and duplication in payments.

The public is also reminded that use of expired ID cards are permissible given the uniqueness of the situation and the need to urgently process claim forms.

The ministy also pointe dout that once they are deemed eligible for the rental assistance, a landlord will be contacted to effect the payment and the applicant will be duly informed when the transaction is completed.

Additionally, the ministry instituted an emergency food hamper initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to deliver hampers to needy households through the Emergency Food Call Centre. This Centre has been upgraded to ensure greater efficiency in the upcoming week.

For further details, people are asked to contact the ministry via 623-2608; (exts) 5405/5424 and 5432; or the TOLL FREE: 800–1MSD (1673).