Imbert: Covid19 puts TT in $10b hole

Colm Imbert -

SEAN DOUGLAS

THIS year’s budget deficit is set to be an unprecedented $15.5 billion, Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the House of Representatives on Monday.

This is largely because of the economic fallout of the covid19 pandemic.

He said the deficit is made up of a previously-calculated deficit of $5.3 billion, plus $10.2 billion of expenditure due to covid19.

This latter is made up of $9.2 billion in lost state revenues (due to less economic activity during the lockdown), and $1 billion in extraordinary costs, largely comprising social support and business support.

Imbert said this is now a time of “extreme uncertainty” largely because of a lack of understanding of the virus’s behaviour and its effects.

“Fiscal 2020 will be exceptionally difficult, even if the virus fades in the second half,” he warned.

While Parliament had given the Government the nod to draw down $20 billion from the US$6.1 billion Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, he emphasised that to date none had been withdrawn, and this will ultimately be done in a structured manner. He pledged to retain the budget’s original expenditure of $53 billion.

He listed some of the assistance given.

Some 200,000 people have got extra social support, with $65 million committed, including $25 million in food cards for school pupils normally registered for school meals.

Some $100 million will be allocated to credit unions for soft loans to members of $5,000 per month for three months to help endure the period of the lockdown.

For businesses, he said $460 million in VAT refunds are being paid over a four-week period since March, including $260 million already begun to small businesses, with $200 million due to bigger businesses.

Some $50 million is going to the Tobago House of Assembly and $50 million to Tobago hotels to upgrade plus grants to TT students at the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Jamaica and Barbados.

Imbert said he is finalising a government soft loan scheme to businesses via the private banks.

Some $75 million in foreign exchange will be available via the Exim Bank.

Religious bodies will get grants of up to $10 million per month for three months to help the poor and needy, based on the size of their congregations.

Trinidad’s 14 regional corporations will get in total $30 million over three months to provide food support.

Saying the US and Canada do not give covid19 social help to people in the informal economy, Imbert said this sector will be helped in TT. Lamenting that one-third of the workforce is not registered to pay tax or VAT – 200,000 out of 620,000 workers – he said that was a serious matter which must be addressed, as it was unfair to those who pay their taxes.