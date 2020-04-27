Hosein – Ramadan during pandemic a test of faith

Kazim Hosein

OBSERVING the holy month of Ramadan during this pandemic is truly a test of faith, says Rural Development and Local Government Minister Haji Kazim Hosein.

As a devout Muslim, Hosein says he has always looked forward to the month of Ramadan when he could engage in deeper prayer and reflection and brotherhood and friendship during the daily breaking of fasts (iftar).

However, with the coronavirus keeping people indoors and apart, shutting down religious institutions, including mosques, Hosein said this month will be like no other ever experienced.

“I believe that this is a test by Almighty Allah (swt), a test for families to share this period of fasting and prayer together, encouraging their children to join with them in the daily rituals prescribed in the Holy Qur’an”

In a message to mark the start of the fast, he said with the pandemic affecting the lives of people not only in TT but around the world, “Muslims near and far would be observing this holy period quite differently this year.”

In addition to the absence of the collective breaking of the fast at dusk in the mosques, “The sense of community, inclusivity and Taraweeh (congregation prayers associated with Ramadan) are aspects that I will truly miss during this year’s sacred month of fasting.”

Nevertheless, he said this Ramadan will be a time to improve family bonds and help Muslims to build a greater relationship with Almighty Allah together.

He assured Muslims will adhere to the stay-at-home measures and also reflect on the words of the Prophet: “If you hear of a plague in a land, then do not go into it. If it happens in land where you are, then do not go out of it.”

He urged, “Even though we may be unable to congregate at our masjids and break daily fasts with our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters, let us come together in our homes and use this time to sit with our loved ones and pray in reverence to Almighty Allah (swt), seeking forgiveness and guidance during and even following this novel coronavirus pandemic.”

He said there was no better time to remember the values and teachings of Allah “and inculcate them into the lives of our children and the future generations.

“We as parents, teachers, elders and leaders have a duty to teach them acts of charity and service to others.”

In a special prayer, he asked, “May Almighty Allah (swt) grant us patience and perseverance as we endure this global pandemic. May He bless all who have contracted this virus with healing and strength. May He also bless our leaders in their decision making and grant us continued sustenance in the face of this adversity.”