Homeless man stabbed to death near Skinner Park

Police are investigating the murder of a homeless man who was stabbed to death near Skinner Park, San Fernando early on Sunday morning.

Sources said officers of the San Fernando police station were called to an area on the Rienzi Kirton Highway near the Unipet Gas Station and Skinner Park at around 12.50 am where they found the body of a man, who was identified only as "Keith," with several stabwounds bleeding on the ground.

A district medical officer was called in who declared Keith dead at the scene.

Investigators said Keith was a known street dweller from Pleasantville and police suspect he got into an altercation with someone at Skinner Park during which he was stabbed.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.