Duro Body Fitness stays active with online workouts

In this fie photo, members of the Duro Body Fitness club take part in a workout session at the club's headquarters, at Stone Street, Port of Spain. -

DURO Body Fitness has adjusted to the covid19 pandemic by having online sessions to keep their members active while at home and also

encouraging others to do the same.

Owner and founder Andrew Francis said, “We are closed but we are doing live online classes four days per week and the workouts are even sent if you can't join live. We are very active on social media and are encouraging everyone to stay active and stay fit because it is very easy to get depressed and lazy.”

Duro Body was established in 2013 with after work classes at St Anthony's College and eventually moved the Stone Street location in 2018 full time. Available are personal training, group classes or members can do guided workouts.

Instructor Trudy John added some important information, “We have to stay inside; chances are we are not maintaining the same level of activity that we would usually do. We are probably sitting and eating more and gaining more weight while indoors.” John continued, “Make sure you are up and moving around even if it's not a full workout because it can also affect your mental health. Exercise every day, eat healthy especially us women because we give priority to other things.”

Francis explained how the online sessions have been thus far. “It is exciting especially when our members tune in and they get to see each other. Working out in groups has always been proven to be more motivational and successful in getting people to achieve their fitness goals.”

Instructor Gabre Mc Tair said, “The workouts are designed in a way that anyone can do them, even though the intensity may be high sometimes we do offer alternatives. The types of training offered are strength training, high intensity training, core training, cardio, specific muscle training to all ages. Including in their programme, there is a senior citizen group twice per week. In addition, we have a team slot after school on a daily basis for both athletes and non- athletes.”

Looking ahead to the future, Francis said, “After covid19, we may develop some sort of online workout programme, it’s a learning process because we have a presence on social media especially to those who cannot come and train with us, even worldwide. Hopefully, it something we can branch out and expand further than TT.”