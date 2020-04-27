Covid19 testing moves to residential homes

The Health Ministry will be going into senior citizens' homes beginning this week to begin random testing for covid19.

It will also provide masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to these homes free of charge.

Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh said the decision was made after consultation with president of the Residential Care Association Carolyn Ruiz. He said residents will be tested on the basis of the expanded definition for covid19.

He said protocols had been sent out to children's homes under the auspices of the Children’s Authority.

Deyalsingh urged parents to remember to take their children to be vaccinated, whether through the private health care system or their paediatricians. He said the ministry did not want to see an outbreak of diseases such as measles, mumps or diphtheria, while dealing with covid19.

He also urged people living with HIV to continue to get treatment at their regular clinics.