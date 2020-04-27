59 recovered covid19 patients discharged so far

Another patient was cleared to go home from the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility, bringing the number of people discharged to 59 according to the Ministry of Health's update at 10 am on Monday.

Nine patients remain hospitalised for covid19 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility. There are no patients at the Caura Hospital.

The total number of confirmed covid19 cases in TT is still 116, the same number reported on Sunday night. The most recent positive test result before that was reported on April 21.

The number of deaths owing to the virus remained unchanged at eight with the last such death being reported on April 6.

The number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) stands at 1525. According to the release, 1,256 unique patient tests and 269 repeated tests have been completed.

Forty patients are still in the State's care for the virus, eight at the Brooklyn Facility in Sangre Grande and 32 at the Home of Football in Couva.