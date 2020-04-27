40 more samples for covid19 testing

THE Health Ministry’s daily 10 pm covid19 update on Monday revealed that 40 more samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for the virus.

The figure now stands at 1,572 samples, up from 1,532 samples sent by the 4 pm update and 1,525 at the time of the 10 am update on Monday.

All other figures remained the same as those in the 4 pm update: 116 infections, eight deaths and 59 patients recovering and being discharged.

According to the worldometer website, which tracks the progress of the virus across the world in real time, as of 10 pm on Monday, 3,062,774 people had been infected, with 211,446 deaths and 921,313 people recovering.