UNC questions covid19 'flip-flop' measures

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE OPPOSITION said the Prime Minister's announcement that TT will stay on virtual lockdown until May 15, demonstrates more flip-flop from Government about how it is handling the covid19 pandemic.

Responding to Dr Rowley's announcement on Saturday, the UNC questioned why Government is considering ramping up covid19 testing from Monday, a demand which had been made for weeks now by the Opposition.

"Are they delaying the whole shutdown process?" the party asked.

On the PM's appeal to landlords "to have a heart" to tenants who have lost their jobs because of covid19 restrictions on the opening of non-essential businesses, the Opposition said the government should make a similar appeal to commercial landlords whose businesses have been closed since March 16.

The Opposition said it was baffled why hardwares were restricted in the first place.

Last week, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said hardwares, electrical and plumbing stores would be allowed to open only half day for three days. Rowley said they will now be able to open for six days, but only for half-day, with the exception of Sundays.

The Opposition said "people are starving" and demanded that social relief to people affected by covid19 be ramped up immediately.