UK-based dancer gets a chance to slow down

Despite the negative effects of covid19, social media is overflowing with posts from people using this quiet time in an enriching way.

There are posts about people now being able to spend more time with family, in the garden, building furniture and reconnecting to things they enjoy doing most. These activities seem more possible now that the typical day-to-day obligations of modern living have been slowed.

Dancer Charlotte Samaroo said while the circumstances which led to the world slowing down are unfortunate, she is happy for a moment to stop and rest.

When the spread of the coronavirus intensified Samaroo was on tour in the UK as part of the dance ensemble for the Lion King. The tour, which began in September 2019, was slated to end in August.

How are you feeling about the spread of the covid19 pandemic? Is it scary for you?

Luckily, when I decided to come home it was not too late. I think I arrived in Trinidad the Sunday before the borders were closed, about three weeks ago.

Being in the UK when it started spreading was scary. People took a long time to respond to how bad it was getting, and that made me nervous. We were still putting on performances even after the government started telling people to be careful.

Coming home, however, I immediately felt better. Being with my mother and sister helped, even though I had to self-isolate for 14 days.

Afterwards I could see TT was already in a better place.

Have you experienced a major change in your daily routine?

My schedule has changed a lot.

I am accustomed to having eight shows each week, which means at least one show every day, sometimes two.

Besides that, there is constant training to keep fit. So this feels a little like going from 100 to zero.

I have been staying active at home but limited space and equipment make nothing close to the usual intensity. However, I was at a point where my body really needed some rest, so this is somewhat a blessing in disguise.

I think it may have been a blessing in disguise for many people. Too many people were piling too many things on their plates. People were just going, going, going.

A lot of the people I talk to agree that they were doing way too much and they are now happy for a chance to slow down and breathe.

Is there anything you have been able to do now that you didn’t have the time to do before?

More reading in the field of sports therapy, in which I recently completed a masters programme.

Being home allowed me to use the other side of my brain and interact with material that I wouldn’t get the time to go through every day. It’s nice keeping that side of my brain activated.

I have been reading other books for leisure and now have more time to take care of myself.

I have been meditating every morning, which I tried to do at least four times each week. But that was not always possible due to my schedule – not having enough time, or just being too tired.

Do you think you will be able to maintain some of these practices if things go back to an increased pace?

The studying, not so much.

As soon as I get back to the UK I will be back in rehearsals and performances. I will have to take my sports therapist hat off again.

I want to keep up with my daily meditation and maintain setting aside quiet time by myself. I have even tried to do it without my phone and laptop, no Netflix – not being locked into a device.

What do you hope others will take from this time of silence?

Take the time to enjoy things they love much more now. Not take things for granted. Be more thoughtful in how they communicate with each other, and the lasting effects they leave on each other.

I think everybody is being humbled at this time. You look at what is happening in Florida, where people who have never had to go to a food drive are at food drives, lining up.

We have so much time on our hands now. So I hope people look at their lives to see if they are truly happy, then look at their plates to see if they are piling on too much: what do I really need, and what can I remove? We can all make major changes.

After this period many people should be able to figure out a bit more of what it means to be living their best life.