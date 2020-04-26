Stay-at-home restrictions extended for two more weeks

PM Dr Keith Rowley -

THE PRIME MINISTER on Saturday encouraged the country to “hold the fort” for an additional two weeks, as TT’s efforts against covid19 are bearing fruit.​

The stay-at-home request, which was to end on April 30, was extended to May 15, with the country getting an update by May 10. The borders will remain closed until May 15.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Dr Rowley lauded the efforts to flatten the curve and asked for those measures to continue in order to maintain a flattened curve.​

“For the first time, I can tell you,” he said, “this tunnel is not an endless journey now. We have a milepost on this journey, meaning that a little bit of light is appearing on the far end of the tunnel.

“So by May 10, we should be in a position ­– if things go well – to be able to say to you: we can now relax…To get a good result requires we do what we have been doing ­– and do it better.”

Rowley said the stay-at-home measure were never to punish anyone, but to ensure the safety of all, as the emphasis is on saving lives.​

He also announced other changes to covid19 measures.

“Based on how we have approached this, and the requirements of the public health department, we are required to give the technical people a further 14 days to conduct examinations of the population outside of the hospitalisation situations,”​ he explained.

During this period there will be random covid19 testing at various health facilities and emergency departments.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the data collected will be tabulated daily and will be used to guide whether or not the country will return to normality before the end of May.​

Rowley said: “We have not been seeing increased presentation to doctors around the country, we have not been seeing people coming in any increased numbers…with ailments to medical facilities and district doctors.

“But we do know in the population out there is some element of the virus being present.

“So what the scientists are required to do now is to go in and test…to determine scientifically what level of the virus exists is in the general population.

“That then will allow us to make confident opening-up decisions.

“So in short, we need a few more days of holding the fort to be able to come to a point where we can open back up the situation, knowing in stronger and more acceptable data that our condition is either A, B, C or D.”​

TT has done “well enough,” he said.

“If we see the kinds of numbers that we have been seeing in the last three weeks or so, going forward to May 15, at the time, on May 10, we will be able to say to the country, very confidently, that we can begin to come out of the shells that we have put ourselves into.”

In the meantime, he said there would be: “Another ten days of ramped-up testing of a different cohort of the population.”​

Rowley stressed that it was not certain that restrictions on activity would be lifted at that point. “If we hold the fort, we are likely – I am not promising, I am not seeing anything, I am not influencing it: I am simply saying, if the outcome continues on the same trajectory of the curve that we are on now, by that day, 15 May, TT should be in a good position to reopen a lot of what we have shut down.”

Commenting on complaints about the covid19 national shutdown, Rowley said,

“This is a country where people like to stay home from work.

“What happening? How all of a sudden you have a problem?

“You are being invited to stay home. You are being paid to save your life.

“Let’s do it for another two weeks.”​

Rowley admitted that many of the social assistance measures put in place involve “bureaucratic difficulties,” and promised to lower the hurdles, while at the same time ensuring transparency and accountability will not be eroded.

He called on landlords to “have a heart,” saying their contribution to the fight can be to accept lower rent payments according to what tenants can afford.

Asked if any legal assistance will be available to people threatened with eviction without notice, Rowley said that would be time-consuming and such a plan could not be rolled out for the entire country, but he hoped landlords would be understanding.

In the interim, he said he will do what can be done to ensure social assistance programmes such as rent relief will distributed soon. ​

Asked about the promised pandemic leave arrangement, announced before the stay-at-home measures, Rowley said it will not be cancelled and the country will soon get answers on it. He said when he first heard of it he thought it was an excuse for people to skip work. ​

Hardware stores’ opening hours will revert to half-day for six days a week, up from the present three. ​

​ He said there will be no cuts in salaries for MPs or the public service.

However, he said he had donated half his salary last month to help his constituents, and was sure his fellow PNM MPs and others were doing the same. ​