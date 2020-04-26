Should there be a difference?

-

Case 1

A tenant vacates his rented accommodation and moves elsewhere, leaving behind two dependents (male and female) with no provision for care. No one in the generally loud neighbourhood hears their cries. Two weeks later a neighbour, wandering through the property’s overgrown back yard, discovers the pair. The boy is dead; the emaciated girl is pregnant.

The case is reported and police visit the site. Unable to locate the perpetrator, they abandon the case.

Case 2

A man leaves his juvenile dependent alone at home with a bowl of rice and peas with which to feed herself. A friend and I, on foot near the property, are shocked when we spot the victim, sitting hunched and weak at the door to the house. Her small body bears multiple scars and several wounds, purple from Mercurochrome. Protruding ribs and patches of missing hair indicate severe malnutrition. She remains silent, but her trembling body and staring eyes speak volumes.

We inquire from a neighbour and are told that the man left the island some days ago for the long weekend. We seek immediate help for the traumatised victim.

Case 3

A woman departs from her home for an extended period of time, location unknown. She leaves her female dependent in small, dirty confines with no arrangements for care. A month passes. On occasion, a neighbour gives her his leftovers...until the day he informs a friend of mine (who has gone to visit him): “I’m tired of feeding her.”

Deeply saddened by the situation, my friend begins going daily to feed the victim, who remains unresponsive, mistrustful, avoiding eye contact. Over the course of one month, my friend’s daily visits and gentle, loving words take effect. A bond is formed between the two.

Determined to help the suffering soul further, my friend makes inquiries and is directed to a relative of the departed woman, who tells her: “Take her. I cannot care for her.” In the month that follows my friend sees marked improvement in the victim’s personality, interaction and appearance.

At this point, three months since her inexplicable departure, the woman returns. She is informed of my friend’s involvement with the victim and promptly contacts the police.

My friend is accused of stealing and threatened with jail if she does not return the dependent immediately – albeit to the real criminal in this matter, the woman who abandoned a vulnerable being.

The above examples are all true. I presented them in a way that might lead you to think, even momentarily, that the victims were children. Perhaps you experienced shock, outrage or other strong emotions at this possibility. Were this social media, comments might include: “How could they?!”...“This happening here in we sweet TT?!”...“God don’t sleep!”... “Karma go get dem!...#garygriffith #ttps #beyondthetape #faris #attorneygeneral #childprotectionservices

The victims were canine. Does the crime of abandonment (a shockingly common one for domesticated animals in TT) seem any less severe now that you know the victims’ species? Re-read each case with this knowledge and see how you feel.

Socialised from their wild origins, domesticated dogs are, like young children, vulnerable and dependent on us for their general well-being which includes (at the very least) nourishment, shelter, protection, medical attention when necessary, love and a safe environment in which to develop.

The UNCRC (UN Convention on the Rights of the Child) is the most complete, internationally recognised statement of children’s rights laid out in 54 articles which define children, their rights and global governments’ responsibility to them. I invite you to google the UNCRC’s 54 articles and determine how many you feel could also be applicable to domesticated animals.

Below are some I have identified. I have inserted "animal" wherever "child" appears and replaced"owner" with "parent":

The right to:

1. Non-discrimination

2. Best interests of the child/animal

3. Life, survival, development

4. Parental/owner responsibilities and state assistance

5. Health and health services

6. Review of treatment in care

7. Adequate standard of living

8. Protection from violence, abuse, neglect

9. Adoption

10. Leisure and play

I look forward to a TT where we more widely recognise and respect the rights of all living, sentient beings. The abandonment, neglect or abuse of any vulnerable creature, regardless of species, is deserving of immediate and strong protective action.

Fortunately, the victims mentioned above were all successfully rehomed.