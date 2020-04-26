Shooting suspect found hiding in immortelle tree in Piarco

File photo.

A suspect in Sunday's shooting of a police officer at the Airport Gateway gas station in Piarco has been arrested.

He was found hiding in an immortelle tree.

According to police reports, acting Supt Garvin Simon was shot during a robbery at the station and hours later, at about 12.05 pm, officers went to a forested area at Factory Road extension, Oropune, whre they found one of the suspects.

The man was hiding 20 feet up in an immortelle tree. He fell out of the tree when police told him to come down.

Cpl Brijmohansingh arrested him and handed over to PC Ali of the Arouca police station.

Also part of the operation were Cpls Griffith and Jaggasar, PCs Remy, Guevara, and St Clair, and WPC Thomas.