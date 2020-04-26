San Juan man killed by police

A 19-year-old San Juan man was shot and killed by police in Sangre Chiquito on Saturday.

In a release on Sunday, police said officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were in the Eastern Division on Saturday when they attempted to arrest Malcolm Aberdeen, of La Canoa Road, San Juan.

Police said Aberdeen ran off into a bushy area. He was chased by the officers.

The release said when Aberdeen eventually emerged from his hiding place, he tried to flee again by running into a drain.

He was again chased and shot at the police officers. The release said in keeping with the use-of-force policy, the officers shot back, hitting Aberdeen who was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.

However, he died before he got to the hospital.

Police said they recovered a firearm and ammunition from the scene.