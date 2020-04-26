One more positive for covid19, 116 cases in TT

One more person has tested positive for covid19 in TT according to the Ministry of Health's 10 pm update on Sunday. The most recent positive test result before that was reported on April 21.

The total number of coronavirus cases in this country now stands at 116.

Eleven more samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for covid19 testing on Sunday. That number increased from 1514 to 1525 during the course of the day.

The number of deaths owing to the virus remained unchanged at eight with the last such death being reported on April 6.

Earlier on Sunday, one person was discharged from the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility and four people were discharged from the Home of Football in Couva after recovering from covid19. The total number of recovered patients is now 58.

Apart from the newest existing case, 49 remain in the State's care for the virus. Of those, nine are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility, eight are at the Brooklyn Facility in Sangre Grande and 32 are at the Home of Football in Couva.