One more person discharged from Couva

Image courtesy CDC

One more person was discharged from covid19 quarantine care. This was announced on the 4pm April 26 update from the Ministry of Health.

This person was discharged from the Couva Hospital and Multi-training Facility.

The update stated 1523 samples were submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha). The number of positive covid19 cases remain at 115 with eight deaths.

Of the total number of positive cases, 52 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.