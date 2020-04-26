No new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

There has been no change in the number of covid19 positive cases according to the Ministry of Health's morning update on Sunday.

The ministry's10 am update said 1,514 samples were submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha). Out of that sample, 1256 were unique patient tests and 269 were repeated.

The number of positive covid19 cases remain at 115 with eight deaths. Ten people remain hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi-training facility. All are able to walk around. No one is warded in the intensive care or high dependency units.

Forty-four people are in step down facilities. Eight are at the Sangre Grande Centre and 36 are at the Home of Football in Couva. All are low risk and stable.

Fifty-three people were discharged from covid19 quarantine care.