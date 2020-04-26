Isolation postcards from around the world

Chelsea Young loves exploring her home of country of Belize and hopes she can do soon when covid19 restrictions are lifted in the country. Here she poses atop a sign in Belize City, which was designed for tourists to take pictures. - Photo Courtesy Nikki Augustine

taying indoors to keep safe from covid19 may not be on your list of fun things to do, but it is necessary. Although it may be frustrating, just remember, you are not alone. Kids all around the world are doing it, and just like you, they are finding new ways to pass the time.

In this first of a two-part series, TYRELL GITTENS speaks to children in three different countries to find out how they are spending their time in self-quarantine, what they miss about the outdoors and what they look forward to when it’s safe to go out again.

Chelsea Young, 12, Belmopan, Belize

An adventurer at heart, Chelsea loves exploring the rich biodiversity of Hopkins, a seaside village in Belize and one of her most favourite places to visit. But, because of covid19, she is unable to do it.

But while she may not be able to explore outdoors, she is busy having adventures at home and discovering new favourite places.

“I have been doing a lot of baking. So far, I have made a carrot cake, bread pudding, cinnamon rolls and preparing to make some cake pops.

“I have also been working on a project that will be a miniature city made from recycled materials.”

And she is also finding joy in keeping in touch with her friends online.

“This was my final year in primary school and the school year is basically done.

“I may not be with my friends in class together again, but we are keeping in touch over texts and chat on WhatsApp.”

When covid19 restrictions are lifted in Belize, she said she will appreciate the outdoors even more and will add some new destinations, such as Belize’s Great Blue Hole and TT to her list.

“I would love to visit TT, it’s definitely on my bucket list.”

She loves TT’s culture and has learnt to play the steelpan with a steelband in Belize named Panerrifixs.

“Before covid19, my steelband was practicing for a concert in September and I am hoping that we would be able to play again.”

The concert is expected to have some participants from TT, something she is very excited about. She wants to remind children in TT that everything will be fine after covid19. She encourages everyone to stay safe and learn something new in self-isolation.

Manuela Granado, 11, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil is the largest country in both South America and Latin America, with a population of more than 200 million people. It is divided into 26 states.

Manuela lives in the city of Sao Joao de Meriti in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which is widely known for Sugarloaf Mountain, the Christ the Redeemer statue and Copacabana beach. While in self-quarantine she misses the beaches of Rio and spending time with friends but is taking the time to learn new skills.

“I’ve been learning how to do my nails by watching tutorials on YouTube.

“I live next to a mall and love going there with my family, but it is currently closed because

of the pandemic.”

Manuela is also keeping up with her school work online but is still making time for fun by making dance videos on social media platform TikTok. When this is over, Manuela hopes to throw a large house party and invite all her friends.

Isaiah Jones, 9, Richmond, Virginia, United States

Isaiah Jones loves visiting museums and the Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia. At the park he enjoys riding the rollercoasters and splashing around in the pools.

While the museums and amusement park have been closed to curb the spread of covid19, Isaiah is having fun at home playing video games.

“I miss my school friends, but we play live games over the internet and talk while playing.”

Isaiah also makes time for his schoolwork and attends classes online. When schools are reopened in Virginia, he is looking forward to starting fifth grade where he wants to continue learning, getting good grades, and making new friends.

His message to the children of TT? Stay safe, be sure to wash your hands and keep healthy.