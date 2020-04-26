IDC gets masks, sanitisers from consular corps

IDC DONATION: Amer Haidar, dead of the Consular Corps presents deputy Chief Immigration Officer Kern Penco with a donation of face masks and hand sanitiser. - Courtesy the Consular Corps of Trinidad and Tobago

THE Consular Corps of TT has donated face masks and hand sanitisers to the Immigration Detention Centre.

Dean of the CCTT, Amer Haidar said the donation was in keeping with their responsibilities to maintain relations between TT and the representative countries.

Last week Thursday, Haidar presented 3,000 face masks and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to deputy Chief Immigration Officer Kern Penco at the IDC in Aripo.

Haidar said it is hoped that the contribution will aid the IDC in keeping its detainees and officers safe from covid19 contagion.

The Consular Corps represents 34 sovereign states in TT.