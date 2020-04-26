Guapo mother grieves for murdered son

Anthony Jackson -

Relatives of the couple whose headless bodies were found in on Wednesday remained seeking answers on the weekend as to why their two loved ones should have met such a horrific end.

“I don’t know what went wrong and why anyone would want to murder my son,” Ann Peters, 53, told Newsday as she reflected on the death of 29-year old Anthony Jackson whose decapitated corpse was found together with that of his girlfriend, Ailayah Thomas, at Brighton Cato Trace, Limefield Road, Point Fortin.

Jackson’s distraught mother could not contain her grief as she spoke.

“I leave everything in God’s hands because I am helpless right now,” she said.

Peters said Sunday she could not recover from the horror of her son’s killing and left justice in the hands of God.

She said that she learned about the ghastly crime on social media only to discover later that one of the victims was her son who lived at Kern Street, Vance River.

Jackson, she said, is the father of five children, all of whom reside with their mother. A villager who knew Jackson told Sunday Newsday she was aware he had several run-ins with the police but she was shocked to hear about the gruesome murder.

“This is the worst crime that can be committed, where a man’s head is cut off,” the villager said.

Jackson’s sister, Aaliyah Alexander, said her brother and his girlfriend were happy together and she did not know who would want to harm them. The headless corpses were found in Fortin on Wednesday by a gardener. Ailiyah's relatives declined to speak to the media on Saturday.

Police said the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and DNA testing had to be done to confirm their identities. On Tuesday, Keron Munroe, of Rousillac, reported Jackson missing. He told Point Fortin police that he had loaned his car to Jackson but was unable to contact him after several calls went unanswered.

Police were able to track the car through its GPS and found it burnt in an isolated area at Chatham. The vehicle was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit, in Cumuto for forensic analysis. Officers of Homicide Region III and officers of South Western Division Task Force and Point Fortin CID are continuing investigations.